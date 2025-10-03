Red Cat Stock Gets Bullish Analyst Call As Drone Supercycle Takes Off

Swarm of drones flying in blue sky with clouds above.
The unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry is entering "a multi-year supercycle" and Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) is "uniquely positioned" to benefit from accelerating demand for defense-grade small ISR drones, according to Needham.

The Red Cat Holdings Analyst: Analyst Austin Bohlig initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $17.

The Red Cat Holdings Thesis: The company's biggest near-term opportunity is the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRR2) program, Bohligsaid in the initiation note.

The momentum could accelerate into an opportunity of more than $200 million over the next two years, he added.

Given Red Cat Holdings' broader UAS portfolio and expansion into unmanned surface vehicles, the company is at the center of the $15 billion U.S. defense spending cycle on next-gen unmanned solutions, the analyst stated.

"We see multi-year tailwinds from SRR2, accelerating domestic and international defense spend and new domain expansion driving significant growth," he further wrote.

RCAT Price Action: Red Cat Holdings shares were up 18.84% at $13.69 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $15.27, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Barillo_Images/Shutterstock

