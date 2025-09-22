This GATX Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen initiated coverage on Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $120. Iron Mountain shares closed at $99.89 on Friday.

Citigroup analyst Ben Mohr initiated coverage on GATX Corporation GATX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $201. GATX shares closed at $172.07 on Friday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Elizabeth Suzuki initiated coverage on Humana Inc. HUM with an In-Line rating and announced a price target of $295. Humana shares closed at $252.66 on Friday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter initiated coverage on Immunome, Inc. IMNM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. Immunome shares closed at $9.39 on Friday.

GLJ Research analyst Austin Wang initiated coverage on Argan, Inc. AGX with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $251. Argan shares closed at $260.64 on Friday.

Considering buying GATX stock? Here's what analysts think:

