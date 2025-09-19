CoreWeave logo on mobile
September 19, 2025 8:01 AM 2 min read

This CoreWeave Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $165. CoreWeave shares closed at $121.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar initiated coverage on The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $66. Williams Companies shares closed at $60.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar initiated coverage on Targa Resources Corp. TRGP with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $185. Targa Resources shares closed at $170.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst William Grippin initiated coverage on Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $253. Clean Harbors shares closed at $237.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst William Grippin initiated coverage on Republic Services, Inc. RSG with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $240. Republic Services shares closed at $226.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CRWV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CLH Logo
CLHClean Harbors Inc
$237.14-%
Overview
CRWV Logo
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$121.700.26%
RSG Logo
RSGRepublic Services Inc
$226.71-%
TRGP Logo
TRGPTarga Resources Corp
$170.12-%
WMB Logo
WMBWilliams Companies Inc
$60.38-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved