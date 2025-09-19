This CoreWeave Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $165. CoreWeave shares closed at $121.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $165. CoreWeave shares closed at $121.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar initiated coverage on The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $66. Williams Companies shares closed at $60.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $66. Williams Companies shares closed at $60.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar initiated coverage on Targa Resources Corp . TRGP with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $185. Targa Resources shares closed at $170.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $185. Targa Resources shares closed at $170.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Barclays analyst William Grippin initiated coverage on Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $253. Clean Harbors shares closed at $237.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $253. Clean Harbors shares closed at $237.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Barclays analyst William Grippin initiated coverage on Republic Services, Inc. RSG with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $240. Republic Services shares closed at $226.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

