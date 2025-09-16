This Chubb Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Compass Point analyst Dominick Gabriele initiated coverage on Klarna Group plc KLAR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $53. Klarna shares closed at $45.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Wyatt Swanson initiated coverage on Clear Secure, Inc. YOU with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $45. Clear Secure shares closed at $37.82 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Tracy Benguigui initiated coverage on Chubb Limited CB with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $320. Chubb shares closed at $274.33 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $70. Kymera Therapeutics shares closed at $47.28 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Tracy Benguigui initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV with a Peer Perform rating. Travelers shares closed at $276.30 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying CB stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CBChubb Ltd
$275.300.35%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.87
Growth
56.19
Quality
52.67
Value
74.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.