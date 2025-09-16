This Chubb Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Compass Point analyst Dominick Gabriele initiated coverage on Klarna Group plc KLAR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $53. Klarna shares closed at $45.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

DA Davidson analyst Wyatt Swanson initiated coverage on Clear Secure, Inc . YOU with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $45. Clear Secure shares closed at $37.82 on Monday.

Wolfe Research analyst Tracy Benguigui initiated coverage on Chubb Limited CB with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $320. Chubb shares closed at $274.33 on Monday.

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $70. Kymera Therapeutics shares closed at $47.28 on Monday.

Wolfe Research analyst Tracy Benguigui initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV with a Peer Perform rating. Travelers shares closed at $276.30 on Monday.

Considering buying CB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

