This Protagonist Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B. Riley Securities analyst Mayank Mamtani initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. Theravance Biopharma shares closed at $13.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Faisal Khurshid initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $73. Protagonist Therapeutics shares closed at $59.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst David Strauss initiated coverage on StandardAero, Inc. SARO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $32. StandardAero shares closed at $27.35 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying PTGX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
PTGXProtagonist Therapeutics Inc
$60.401.21%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
67.92
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
9.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.