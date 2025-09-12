Person analyzing stock charts on smartphone and computer screens
September 12, 2025 8:37 AM 1 min read

This Protagonist Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B. Riley Securities analyst Mayank Mamtani initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. Theravance Biopharma shares closed at $13.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners analyst Faisal Khurshid initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $73. Protagonist Therapeutics shares closed at $59.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst David Strauss initiated coverage on StandardAero, Inc. SARO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $32. StandardAero shares closed at $27.35 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

PTGX Logo
PTGXProtagonist Therapeutics Inc
$60.401.21%

SARO Logo
SAROStandardAero Inc
$27.550.73%
TBPH Logo
TBPHTheravance Biopharma Inc
$13.982.04%
