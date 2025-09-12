This Protagonist Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

B. Riley Securities analyst Mayank Mamtani initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. Theravance Biopharma shares closed at $13.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. Theravance Biopharma shares closed at $13.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Leerink Partners analyst Faisal Khurshid initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $73. Protagonist Therapeutics shares closed at $59.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $73. Protagonist Therapeutics shares closed at $59.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Barclays analyst David Strauss initiated coverage on StandardAero, Inc. SARO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $32. StandardAero shares closed at $27.35 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PTGX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock