This Eaton Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

- Daiwa Capital analyst Jairam Nathan initiated coverage on Eaton Corporation plc ETN with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $390. Eaton shares closed at $362.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore initiated coverage on Synaptics Incorporated SYNA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $85. Synaptics shares closed at $69.10 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog initiated coverage on Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $72. Celsius shares closed at $56.22 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Michael Toomey initiated coverage on Solventum Corporation SOLV with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $80. Solventum shares closed at $71.22 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg initiated coverage on 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $15. on 10x Genomics shares closed at $12.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
