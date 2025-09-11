This Eaton Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Daiwa Capital analyst Jairam Nathan initiated coverage on Eaton Corporation plc ETN with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $390. Eaton shares closed at $362.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore initiated coverage on Synaptics Incorporated SYNA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $85. Synaptics shares closed at $69.10 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog initiated coverage on Celsius Holdings, Inc . CELH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $72. Celsius shares closed at $56.22 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Michael Toomey initiated coverage on Solventum Corporation SOLV with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $80. Solventum shares closed at $71.22 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg initiated coverage on 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $15. on 10x Genomics shares closed at $12.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

