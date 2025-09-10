Robinhood Logo on mobile
September 10, 2025 7:42 AM 1 min read

This Robinhood Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • UBS analyst A.J. Rice initiated coverage on Ardent Health, Inc. ARDT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. Ardent Health shares closed at $13.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino initiated coverage on Ralliant Corporation RAL with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $55. Ralliant shares closed at $42.26 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $120. Robinhood shares closed at $118.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying HOOD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

