This Robinhood Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Wednesday

UBS analyst A.J. Rice initiated coverage on Ardent Health, Inc . ARDT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. Ardent Health shares closed at $13.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino initiated coverage on Ralliant Corporation RAL with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $55. Ralliant shares closed at $42.26 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $120. Robinhood shares closed at $118.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

