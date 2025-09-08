This Duolingo Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi initiated coverage on Bullish BLSH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $68. Bullish shares closed at $52.35 on Friday.

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin initiated coverage on Comcast Corporation CMCSA with a Sector Perform rating and announced a price target of $38. Comcast shares closed at $33.91 on Friday.

Citigroup analyst Ross MacDonald initiated coverage on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $10. Goodyear Tire shares closed at $8.50 on Friday.

Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo initiated coverage on Duolingo, Inc. DUOL with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $239. Duolingo shares closed at $271.18 on Friday.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell S. Kapoor initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares closed at $57.77 on Friday.

