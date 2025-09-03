Analysts
September 3, 2025 8:40 AM 1 min read

This Unisys Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Compass Point analyst Ed Engel initiated coverage on Bullish BLSH with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $45. Bullish shares closed at $62.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst Mayank Tandon initiated coverage on Unisys Corporation UIS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6. Unisys shares closed at $3.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum initiated coverage on Archrock, Inc. AROC with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $30. Archrock shares closed at $24.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Benjamin Burnett initiated coverage on Alkermes plc ALKS with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $44. Alkermes shares closed at $29.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Benjamin Burnett initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $16. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $14.98 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying UIS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALKS Logo
ALKSAlkermes PLC
$29.650.85%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
26.39
Growth
84.03
Quality
N/A
Value
70.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AROC Logo
AROCArchrock Inc
$24.36-0.33%
AVDL Logo
AVDLAvadel Pharmaceuticals PLC
$14.98-%
BLSH Logo
BLSHBullish
$61.21-1.32%
BWA Logo
BWABorgWarner Inc
$43.201.27%
PEN Logo
PENPenumbra Inc
$269.50-%
TEM Logo
TEMTempus AI Inc
$78.960.79%
UIS Logo
UISUnisys Corp
$3.953.40%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved