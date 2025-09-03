This Unisys Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Compass Point analyst Ed Engel initiated coverage on Bullish BLSH with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $45. Bullish shares closed at $62.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $45. Bullish shares closed at $62.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Needham analyst Mayank Tandon initiated coverage on Unisys Corporation UIS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6. Unisys shares closed at $3.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6. Unisys shares closed at $3.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum initiated coverage on Archrock, Inc. AROC with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $30. Archrock shares closed at $24.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $30. Archrock shares closed at $24.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Benjamin Burnett initiated coverage on Alkermes plc ALKS with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $44. Alkermes shares closed at $29.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $44. Alkermes shares closed at $29.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Benjamin Burnett initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $16. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $14.98 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying UIS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock