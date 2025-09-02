This Penumbra Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Penumbra, Inc
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu initiated coverage on Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Firefly Aerospace shares closed at $45.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus initiated coverage on HeartFlow, Inc. HTFL with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $36. HeartFlow shares closed at $31.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst John Todaro initiated coverage on WhiteFiber, Inc. WYFI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $34. Whitefiber shares closed at $16.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen initiated coverage on Tempus AI, Inc. TEM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $90. Tempus AI shares closed at $75.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Vijay Kumar initiated coverage on Penumbra, Inc. PEN with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $300. Penumbra shares closed at $272.64 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

