This Astera Labs Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday

DA Davidson analyst Tom White initiated coverage on Viant Technology Inc. DSP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Viant Technology shares closed at $10.03 on Thursday.

CICC initiated coverage on Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $190. Astera Labs shares closed at $189.15 on Thursday.

UBS analyst Taylor McGinnis initiated coverage on Karooooo Ltd. KARO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Karooooo shares closed at $52.53 on Thursday.

