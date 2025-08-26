Vontier Seen Riding IoT Boom And Recurring Revenue Growth To Stronger Earnings, Analyst Says

KeyBanc's Katie Fleischer said Vontier VNT is well-positioned for long-term growth, citing IoT adoption, industry consolidation, and recurring revenue gains.

She projects $3.55 EPS in fiscal 2026 and expects improving consumer demand and margin expansion to strengthen the provider's outlook.

Fleischer initiated coverage on Vontier, a mobility solutions provider, with an Overweight rating and a price forecast of $50, accompanied by a bullish long-term outlook, which sets a valuation at 14.1 times fiscal 2026 earnings.

She sees the company is well-positioned to capture growth as the convenience retail and fueling markets evolve with IoT technology, new payment standards, and environmental regulations.

Fleischer highlighted Vontier's iNFX platform as a key differentiator driving market share despite industry consolidation, with partners such as Costco COST, Chevron CVX, and Shell SHEL expanding locations.

While near-term growth may be uneven as customers adopt new technology, she believes secular trends will fuel steady momentum, according to the analyst.

Fleischer also expects improvement in consumer-facing segments, such as Repair Solutions and DRB car wash, which are pressured by high interest rates and inflation. With signs of stabilization and improving consumer sentiment, the analyst anticipates better demand over the coming quarters.

Vontier's focus on recurring revenue is another growth lever, noted the analyst. Its target is expected to increase from ~30% today to 35% in fiscal 2026 and 40% by fiscal 2028, supporting margin expansion and potential multiple re-rating over time, she noted. While Fleischer acknowledges limited public comps, she said this strategic shift strengthens Vontier's long-term investment case.

Fleischer projected third-quarter revenue of $752 million and EPS of $0.77.

Price Action: VNT stock is up 0.79% at $43.47 as of the last check on Tuesday.

