CareDx, Inc. CDNA faces fresh uncertainty as proposed reimbursement changes threaten its core testing business, clouding near-term growth even as the company’s expanding transplant solutions platform positions it for long-term opportunity in an $8 billion market.

On Monday, William Blair initiated coverage on CareDx Inc., citing that the company is turning the page on a tumultuous recent chapter.

Analyst Andrew F. Brackmann said the company is “getting back to consistency and predictability, and leaving behind much of the ‘drama’ associated with reimbursement changes and draft local coverage determinations (LCDs).”

Amid a cloud of ongoing reimbursement challenges that have raised questions about its future, CareDx, Inc. is seen by Brackmann as a deeply undervalued company with a powerful, yet underappreciated, platform.

CareDx is a pure-play provider of solutions for transplant centers, including lab tests, transplant management services, digital administration, and pharma services.

The company’s solutions service the captive U.S. transplant ecosystem, dominated by 250 cardiothoracic and abdominal transplant centers, and target a total addressable market (TAM) of $8 billion. TAM expansion opportunities are part of the company’s pipeline.

CareDx reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 10 cents, missing the consensus of 12 cents, with sales of $86.68 million, missing the consensus of $90.56 million.

The company narrowed its fiscal 2025 sales guidance from $365 million-$375 million to $367 million-$373 million compared to the consensus of $370.79 million.

Earlier this month, CareDx appointed Nathan Smith as the new CFO, succeeding Abhishek Jain, who will be retiring.

Brackmann sees CareDx as undervalued long-term but notes uncertainty from a proposed local coverage decision affecting its testing services, which drive about 75% of revenue. While the impact may be less severe than feared, the proposal could create modest revenue headwinds, leaving near-term forecasts unclear.

Thus, Brackmann initiated with a Market Perform rating, even though shares trade at a 67% discount to peers on a 2026 revenue multiple and a discounted cash flow analysis that points to a fair value closer to $20 per share.

CareDx has faced ongoing challenges, including reimbursement issues, patent disputes, regulatory probes, and leadership changes. William Blair notes the potential downside from the draft LCD appears priced in, but the stock may trade sideways until the policy is finalized, at which point shares could reset higher.

“We believed CareDx had the right ingredients in the current market/sector environment to see outsized share price appreciation, predictable revenue growth, modest upside, a clean balance sheet, and underlying momentum,” William Blair wrote in an investor note on Monday.

Price Action: CDNA stock is trading higher by 1.02% to $12.88 at last check Tuesday.

