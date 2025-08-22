Analysts
August 22, 2025 3:18 PM 1 min read

This Netgear Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wells Fargo analyst David Lantz initiated coverage on Dorman Products, Inc. DORM with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $175. Dorman Products shares closed at $153.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark analyst Reuben Garner initiated coverage on QXO, Inc. QXO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $50. QXO shares closed at $18.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg initiated coverage on NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $35. Netgear shares closed at $24.61 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Cory Kasimov initiated coverage on Immunome, Inc. IMNM with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $18. Immunome shares closed at $9.95 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NTGR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
DORM Logo
DORMDorman Products Inc
$161.845.69%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.81
Growth
54.25
Quality
83.06
Value
59.35
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IMNM Logo
IMNMImmunome Inc
$10.485.33%
NTGR Logo
NTGRNetgear Inc
$27.5612.0%
QXO Logo
QXOQXO Inc
$20.408.40%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved