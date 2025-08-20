August 20, 2025 8:29 AM 1 min read

This Figma Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin initiated coverage on Figma FIG with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $85. Figma shares closed at $69.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Caitlin Cronin initiated coverage on Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ESTA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Establishment Labs shares closed at $37.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Redburn Atlantic analyst Richard Radbourne initiated coverage on Eaton Corporation plc ETN with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $336. Eaton shares closed at $349.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $200. iRhythm Technologies shares closed at $158.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

