This Figma Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin initiated coverage on Figma FIG with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $85. Figma shares closed at $69.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Caitlin Cronin initiated coverage on Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ESTA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Establishment Labs shares closed at $37.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Redburn Atlantic analyst Richard Radbourne initiated coverage on Eaton Corporation plc ETN with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $336. Eaton shares closed at $349.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $200. iRhythm Technologies shares closed at $158.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
