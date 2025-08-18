NIQ Global Intelligence Targets $57 Billion Market As Analysts Highlight AI, Margins

As the market for consumer data analytics continues to expand, companies like NIQ Global Intelligence PLC NIQ are positioning themselves to capitalize on growing demand. This trend has caught the attention of analysts who are now beginning to offer their insights on NIQ after the company last month priced its shares at $21 in its U.S. initial public offering.

These analysts begin coverage of the company:

Stifel Begins Coverage

Analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $24.

NielsenIQ (NIQ) Global Intelligence holds a share of approximately 7% in the total addressable market (TAM), which is estimated at roughly $57 billion, according to Rosenbaum’s note. "The company has a presence in over 90 countries, services 80% of the Fortune 100, and about 68% of revenue comes from multi-year subscription contracts," he added.

NIQ Global Intelligence's business trajectory improved significantly after the firm was taken private in 2021, the analyst stated. "We view NIQ as a mid-single-digit organic revenue growth story with significant margin expansion and de-leveraging potential over the next few years," he further wrote.

Needham Starts Coverage

Analyst Kyle Peterson began coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $24.

NIQ has around 23,000 clients, operates in more than 90 countries, and covers about 80% of the Fortune 100 companies, Peterson said. The company is likely to continue generating healthy growth "through value-based pricing initiatives, product improvements/expansion, and deeper penetration with SMBs and adjacent verticals such as financial services and government clients," he added.

NIQ Global Intelligence's earnings quality and cash flow conversion could improve as early as the third quarter of 2025, the analyst stated. The company should be able to reach EBITDA margins in the mid-20s range by fiscal 2027, by "continuing to focus on efficient growth and leveraging tech and AI into the business," he further wrote.

NIQ Price Action: NIQ Global Intelligence shares were up 1.67% at $18.23 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

