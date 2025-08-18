This Synaptics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $195. Live Nation Entertainment shares closed at $160.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler initiated coverage on McGraw Hill, Inc. MH with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $21. McGraw Hill shares closed at $13.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Kyle Peterson initiated coverage on NIQ Global Intelligence plc NIQ with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $24. NIQ Global Intelligence shares closed at $17.94 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley initiated coverage on Synaptics Incorporated SYNA with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $78. Synaptics shares closed at $66.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Matt O’Brien initiated coverage on Carlsmed, Inc. CARL with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $18. Carlsmed shares closed at $13.58 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
