This Synaptics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $195. Live Nation Entertainment shares closed at $160.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $195. Live Nation Entertainment shares closed at $160.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler initiated coverage on McGraw Hill, Inc . MH with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $21. McGraw Hill shares closed at $13.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $21. McGraw Hill shares closed at $13.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Needham analyst Kyle Peterson initiated coverage on NIQ Global Intelligence pl c NIQ with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $24. NIQ Global Intelligence shares closed at $17.94 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

c with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $24. NIQ Global Intelligence shares closed at $17.94 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley initiated coverage on Synaptics Incorporated SYNA with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $78. Synaptics shares closed at $66.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $78. Synaptics shares closed at $66.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Piper Sandler analyst Matt O’Brien initiated coverage on Carlsmed, Inc. CARL with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $18. Carlsmed shares closed at $13.58 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock