This Parker-Hannifin Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $67. Revolution Medicines shares closed at $36.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar initiated coverage on ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $145. ICU Medical shares closed at $111.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH with a Positive rating and announced a price target of $860. Parker Hannifin shares closed at $745.34 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on MYR Group Inc. MYRG with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $202. MYR Group shares closed at $181.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch initiated coverage on Exodus Movement, Inc. EXOD with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $45. Exodus Movement shares closed at $26.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying PH stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EXODExodus Movement Inc
$28.466.00%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.20
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
15.76
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm