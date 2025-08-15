August 15, 2025 10:45 AM 2 min read

This Parker-Hannifin Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $67. Revolution Medicines shares closed at $36.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar initiated coverage on ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $145. ICU Medical shares closed at $111.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH with a Positive rating and announced a price target of $860. Parker Hannifin shares closed at $745.34 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on MYR Group Inc. MYRG with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $202. MYR Group shares closed at $181.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch initiated coverage on Exodus Movement, Inc. EXOD with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $45. Exodus Movement shares closed at $26.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

