This Parker-Hannifin Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines, Inc . RVMD with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $67. Revolution Medicines shares closed at $36.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar initiated coverage on ICU Medical, Inc . ICUI with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $145. ICU Medical shares closed at $111.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH with a Positive rating and announced a price target of $860. Parker Hannifin shares closed at $745.34 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on MYR Group Inc. MYRG with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $202. MYR Group shares closed at $181.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch initiated coverage on Exodus Movement, Inc. EXOD with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $45. Exodus Movement shares closed at $26.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

