This Arm Holdings Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell S. Kapoor initiated coverage on Crescent Biopharma, Inc . CBIO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. Crescent Biopharma shares closed at $12.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. Crescent Biopharma shares closed at $12.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Oppenheimer analyst Trevor Allred initiated coverage on Innoviva, Inc . INVA with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $35. Innoviva shares closed at $18.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $35. Innoviva shares closed at $18.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Seaport Global analyst Jay Goldberg initiated coverage on Arm Holdings plc ARM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $150. ARM Holdings shares closed at $138.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $150. ARM Holdings shares closed at $138.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino initiated coverage on Almonty Industries Inc. ALM with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $7. Almonty Indus shares closed at $4.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ARM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock