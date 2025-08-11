August 11, 2025 7:53 AM 1 min read

This Arm Holdings Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell S. Kapoor initiated coverage on Crescent Biopharma, Inc. CBIO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. Crescent Biopharma shares closed at $12.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Trevor Allred initiated coverage on Innoviva, Inc. INVA with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $35. Innoviva shares closed at $18.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Seaport Global analyst Jay Goldberg initiated coverage on Arm Holdings plc ARM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $150. ARM Holdings shares closed at $138.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino initiated coverage on Almonty Industries Inc. ALM with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $7. Almonty Indus shares closed at $4.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

