This Arm Holdings Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell S. Kapoor initiated coverage on Crescent Biopharma, Inc. CBIO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. Crescent Biopharma shares closed at $12.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer analyst Trevor Allred initiated coverage on Innoviva, Inc. INVA with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $35. Innoviva shares closed at $18.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Jay Goldberg initiated coverage on Arm Holdings plc ARM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $150. ARM Holdings shares closed at $138.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino initiated coverage on Almonty Industries Inc. ALM with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $7. Almonty Indus shares closed at $4.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying ARM stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
- Nasdaq Jumps Over 200 Points As Apple Shares Surge: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear Index In ‘Greed’ Zone
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALMAlmonty Industries Inc
$4.417.04%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
5.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm