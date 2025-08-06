This Palvella Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Brandon Folkes initiated coverage on Indivior PLC INDV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. Indivior shares closed at $21.80 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Griffin Bryan initiated coverage on Almonty Industries Inc. ALM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $7. Almonty shares closed at $4.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Douglas Tsao initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. RAPP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $31. Rapport Therapeutics shares closed at $14.43 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Ryan Deschner initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. PVLA with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $54. Palvella Therapeutics shares closed at $37.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch initiated coverage on Adagene Inc. ADAG with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $7. Adagene shares closed at $1.8992 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
