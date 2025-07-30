July 30, 2025 11:33 AM 1 min read

This IonQ Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiates coverage on Comstock Inc. LODE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Comstock shares closed at $3.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson initiated coverage on Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $14. ATAI Life Sciences shares closed at $3.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Garrigan initiated coverage on IonQ, Inc. IONQ with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $70. IonQ shares closed at $40.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino initiated coverage on Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION with a Peer Perform rating. Lionsgate Studios shares closed at $6.29 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Bernstein analyst William Pickering initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $13. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $15.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying IONQ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ATAI Logo
ATAIATAI Life Sciences NV
$3.505.74%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.13
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
2.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IONQ Logo
IONQIonQ Inc
$41.031.25%
LION Logo
LIONLionsgate Studios Corp
$6.300.24%
LODE Logo
LODEComstock Inc
$3.443.45%
SRPT Logo
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$17.7712.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved