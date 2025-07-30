This IonQ Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiates coverage on Comstock Inc. LODE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Comstock shares closed at $3.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson initiated coverage on Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $14. ATAI Life Sciences shares closed at $3.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Garrigan initiated coverage on IonQ, Inc. IONQ with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $70. IonQ shares closed at $40.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino initiated coverage on Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION with a Peer Perform rating. Lionsgate Studios shares closed at $6.29 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein analyst William Pickering initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $13. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $15.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
