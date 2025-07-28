July 28, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

This MongoDB Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo initiated coverage on Alarum Technologies Ltd. ALLR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9. Allarity Therapeutics shares closed at $12.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman initiated coverage on MongoDB, Inc. MDB with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $280. MongoDB shares closed at $241.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Phani Kanumuri initiates coverage on Accenture plc ACN with a Reduce rating and announced a price target of $240. Accenture shares closed at $283.15 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Cheng Li initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $24. WAVE Life Sciences shares closed at $8.40 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $265. Take-Two Interactive shares closed at $224.75 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MDB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

