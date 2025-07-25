This Palantir Technologies Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $32. Applied Optoelectronics shares closed at $25.84 on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Law initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares closed at $15.02 on Thursday.

Mizuho analyst Steven Valiquette initiated coverage on Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $10. Teladoc Health shares closed at $8.20 on Thursday.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $170. Palantir Technologies shares closed at $154.86 on Thursday.

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut initiated coverage on Chemed Corporation CHE with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $500. Chemed shares closed at $463.02 on Thursday.

