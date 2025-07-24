July 24, 2025 8:46 AM 2 min read

This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. SGMT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. Sagimet Biosciences shares closed at $9.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Yigal Nochomovitz initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $7. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $13.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska initiated coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. EPRX with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $11. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $5.06 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein initiated coverage on Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $500. Elbit Systems shares closed at $445.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi initiated coverage on Braze, Inc. BRZE with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $40. Braze shares closed at $28.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SRPT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BRZE Logo
BRZEBraze Inc
$28.971.85%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.11
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
54.63
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EPRX Logo
EPRXEupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc
$5.6912.4%
ESLT Logo
ESLTElbit Systems Ltd
$441.00-1.11%
SGMT Logo
SGMTSagimet Biosciences Inc
$9.893.13%
SRPT Logo
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$12.80-3.90%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved