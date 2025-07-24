This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. SGMT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. Sagimet Biosciences shares closed at $9.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Yigal Nochomovitz initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $7. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $13.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska initiated coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. EPRX with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $11. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $5.06 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein initiated coverage on Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $500. Elbit Systems shares closed at $445.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi initiated coverage on Braze, Inc. BRZE with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $40. Braze shares closed at $28.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
