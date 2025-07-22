July 22, 2025 8:37 AM 1 min read

This Royal Caribbean Cruises Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • TD Cowen analyst Kevin Kopelman initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $405. Royal Caribbean shares closed at $346.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen analyst Kevin Kopelman initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $31. Norwegian Cruise Line shares closed at $23.19 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen analyst Kevin Kopelman initiated coverage on Carnival Corporation CCL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $36. Carnival shares closed at $29.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA with a Buy rating. IDEAYA Biosciences shares closed at $21.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying RCL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CCL Logo
CCLCarnival Corp
$29.940.50%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.95
Growth
51.01
Quality
N/A
Value
65.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IDYA Logo
IDYAIDEAYA Biosciences Inc
$22.000.87%
NCLH Logo
NCLHNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
$23.410.95%
RCL Logo
RCLRoyal Caribbean Group
$348.100.47%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved