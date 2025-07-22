This Royal Caribbean Cruises Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- TD Cowen analyst Kevin Kopelman initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $405. Royal Caribbean shares closed at $346.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Kevin Kopelman initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $31. Norwegian Cruise Line shares closed at $23.19 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Kevin Kopelman initiated coverage on Carnival Corporation CCL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $36. Carnival shares closed at $29.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA with a Buy rating. IDEAYA Biosciences shares closed at $21.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

