This Harrow Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.
- Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Aydin Huseynov initiated coverage on KALA BIO, Inc. KALA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Kala Bio shares closed at $6.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Timothy Wojs initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries plc JHX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $32. James Hardie Industries shares closed at $28.27 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steve Seedhouse initiated coverage on Harrow, Inc. HROW with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $76. Harrow shares closed at $31.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Sean McCutcheon initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics, Inc. JANX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $65. Janux Therapeutics shares closed at $25.61 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Moshe Orenbuch initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $21. SoFi Technologies shares closed at $20.97 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
