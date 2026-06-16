Rising Mortgage Rates Put Near-Term Pressure On Rocket Companies' Volumes

Fintech and homeownership services firm Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) is up against a rate environment that has been "more challenging in 2026 than initially expected," according to BTIG.

The Rocket Companies Analyst: Analyst Douglas Harter downgraded the rating from Buy to Neutral.

The Rocket Companies Thesis: Mortgage rates have risen since the beginning of March, translating to near-term downside risk to origination volumes and earnings, Harter said in the downgrade note.

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The challenging rate environment and the lack of visibility into the direction of mortgage rates highlight the importance of having a balanced business model that can deliver "stable returns across the cycle," he added.

Rocket Companies could more than double its origination volume to $300 billion with the current fixed cost base and this could grow as the company continues investing in technology, the analyst stated. As volumes grow, profit margins will improve, he further said.

While market share gains will drive volumes and profitability, Rocket Companies' ability to gain purchase share in the DTC channel will have the greatest impact on its valuation multiple, Harter stated.

He noted, however, that the current valuation already reflects the company's:

Unique platform

Ability to take market share

Ability to scale the business efficiently

Expectations of operating margin expansion

RKT Price Action: Rocket Companies shares were down 0.43% at $13.85 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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