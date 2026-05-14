Doximity Sinks 24% As AI Push Fails To Ease Growth Fears

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KeyBanc Capital Markets: Doximity reported its results broadly in-line with expectations. Its fiscal 2027 guidance of 3%-5% growth was disappointing, Schoenhaus said in the downgrade note. The company is unlikely to gain market share with budget managers looking to AI as a lower-cost solution, he added.

Needham: Doximity reported revenue of $145.4 million and earnings of 26 cents per share. Needham expected $143.5 million and 32 cents per share, respectively.

Total revenue grew 5.1% year-on-year with existing customers continuing to lead growth, he added.

Fears that the company’s growth rate would decelerate towards the broader market growth were realized when management issued fiscal 2027 guidance below street expectations.

"Macro and regulatory uncertainty continue to pressure pharma marketing budgets and as a result of this, DOCS is using FY27 as a time to ramp its investment in AI as the company looks to unlock incremental budget with its new AI Search offering for pharma," McTernan said in the note.

Price Action

Shares of Doximity had declined by 24.33% to $17.70 at the time of publication on Thursday.

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