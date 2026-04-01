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Eli Lilly logo sign atop Lilly Biotechnology Center campus of an American pharmaceutical company
April 1, 2026 10:43 AM 1 min read

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Agrees To Eli Lilly Acquisition At 40% Premium

The Centessa Pharmaceuticals Analyst: Fadia explained that, while the deal offers a roughly 40% premium and flexible contingent value rights (CVRs), the upside may be limited.

The Centessa Pharmaceuticals Thesis: The deal comprises around $6.3 billion in upfront cash and CVR (contingent value right) of up to about $1.5 billion, based on three milestones.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

The three milestones entitle Centessa Pharmaceuticals to receive up to $9 per share, Fadia added.

The analyst further stated that the three milestones involve FDA approvals of cleminorexton (ORX750) or ORX142:

  • $2 per CVR in cash upon approval for NT2 (narcolepsy type 2) within 5 years of transaction closing.
  • $5 per CVR in cash upon approval for IH (idiopathic hypersomnia) within 5 years of transaction closing.
  • $2 per CVR in cash upon approval for any other indication prior to January 1, 2030.

"The deal values CNTA at an ~40% premium over its last one-month average price, which is in-line with the recent transactions, although the CVR is an attractive upside opportunity whose terms are quite flexible and achievable," Fadia wrote.

CNTA Price Action: Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals had risen by 0.33% to $39.85 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Image: Shutterstock

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