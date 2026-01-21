This Darden Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Clear Street analyst Tim Moore downgraded Tetra Technologies Inc (NYSE:TTI) from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $10 to $11. Tetra Technologies shares closed at $11.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded Willscot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $22 to $23. WillScot shares closed at $21.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro downgraded Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Darden shares closed at $208.88 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Jasper Bibb downgraded ABM Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $58 to $47. ABM shares closed at $45.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
