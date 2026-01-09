This GE Vernova Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BMO Capital analyst Juan Sanabria downgraded American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from Outperform to Market Perform and maintained the price target of $37. American Homes 4 Rent shares closed at $31.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Ben Kallo downgraded GE Vernova Inc (NYSE:GEV) from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $816 to $649. GE Vernova shares closed at $628.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst John Kim downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $16 to $11. Hudson Pacific Properties shares closed at $10.08 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst John Kim downgraded Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $70 to $68. Equity Residential shares closed at $62.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying GEV stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.