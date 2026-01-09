GE Vernova sign in front of headquarters
January 9, 2026 7:28 AM 1 min read

This GE Vernova Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BMO Capital analyst Juan Sanabria downgraded American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from Outperform to Market Perform and maintained the price target of $37. American Homes 4 Rent shares closed at $31.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Ben Kallo downgraded GE Vernova Inc (NYSE:GEV) from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $816 to $649. GE Vernova shares closed at $628.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst John Kim downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $16 to $11. Hudson Pacific Properties shares closed at $10.08 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst John Kim downgraded Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $70 to $68. Equity Residential shares closed at $62.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying GEV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

AMH Logo
AMHAmerican Homes 4 Rent
$31.640.03%
Overview
EQR Logo
EQREquity Residential
$62.69-0.29%
GEV Logo
GEVGE Vernova Inc
$627.73-0.11%
HPP Logo
HPPHudson Pacific Properties Inc
$10.08-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved