This United Parcel Service Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash downgraded Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $16 to $14. Ventyx Biosciences shares closed at $13.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Ketan Mamtora downgraded Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $51 to $45. PotlatchDeltic shares closed at $40.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst David Rodgers downgraded Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $128 to $130. Prologis shares closed at $126.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter downgraded BorgWarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $52 to $51. BorgWarner shares closed at $47.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Scott Group downgraded United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) from Outperform to Peer Perform. United Parcel Service shares closed at $105.41 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying UPS stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.