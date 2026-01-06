This Shopify Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wolfe Research analyst Shweta Khajuria downgraded Shopify Inc (NASDAQ:SHOP) from Outperform to Peer Perform. Shopify shares closed at $166.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Eric Hagen downgraded AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) from Buy to Neutral. AGNC Investment shares closed at $11.07 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid downgraded D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $180 to $155. D.R. Horton shares closed at $146.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde downgraded Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $68 to $72. Greif shares closed at $69.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde downgraded Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $52 to $47. Sonoco shares closed at $45.64 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Photo via Shutterstock
