This KB Home Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger downgraded Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $17 to $9. Spire Global shares closed at $8.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Buck Horne downgraded the rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from Outperform to Market Perform. KB Home shares closed at $56.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
