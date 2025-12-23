This Brown & Brown Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Robert Ottenstein downgraded Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) from Outperform to In-Line and announced a $7 price target. Coty shares closed at $3.14 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski downgraded Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) from Outperform to Market Perform and slashed the price target from $90 to $88. Brown & Brown shares closed at $80.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Itau BBA analyst Daniel Sasson downgraded Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) from Market Perform to Underperform and announced a $126 price target. Southern Copper shares closed at $147.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz downgraded Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) from Buy to Hold and announced a $49 price target. Janus Henderson shares closed at $47.45 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
