This Eagle Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth downgraded Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) from Strong Buy to Outperform and raised the price target from $78 to $98. Allegiant Travel shares closed at $85.74 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes downgraded Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $280 to $210. Eagle Materials shares closed at $223.69 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman downgraded Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $465 to $515. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $470.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Adam Seiden downgraded Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and slashed the price target from $116 to $93. AGCO shares closed at $106.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
