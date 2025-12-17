Constellation Brands logo on mobile
December 17, 2025 8:53 AM 2 min read

This Constellation Brands Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying STZ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

AVTR Logo
AVTRAvantor Inc
$11.291.94%
Overview
CLVT Logo
CLVTClarivate PLC
$3.522.48%
FTNT Logo
FTNTFortinet Inc
$79.14-0.76%
KDP Logo
KDPKeurig Dr Pepper Inc
$28.07-0.11%
STZ Logo
STZConstellation Brands Inc
$136.19-0.45%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved