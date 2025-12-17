This Constellation Brands Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $39 to $32. Keurig Dr Pepper shares closed at $28.59 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan downgraded Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and slashed the price target from $5 to $3. Clarivate shares closed at $3.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala downgraded Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $170 to $154. Constellation shares closed at $142.59 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex downgraded Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) from Neutral to Underweight and slashed the price target from $85 to $75. Fortinet shares closed at $82.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Tycho Peterson downgraded Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) from Hold to Underperform and cut the price target from $12 to $9. Avantor shares closed at $11.20 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
