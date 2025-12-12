This Veeva Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus downgraded Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Veeva shares closed at $229.49 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Colin Sebastian downgraded PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) from Outperform to Neutral and slashed the price target from $83 to $66. PayPal shares closed at $61.69 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar downgraded Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $190 to $192. Valero Energy shares closed at $171.91 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens analyst Devin Ryan downgraded Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Forge Global shares closed at $44.45 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Hovde Group analyst Brett Rabatin downgraded the rating for BOK Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) from Outperform to Market Perform. BOK Financial shares closed at $120.56 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
