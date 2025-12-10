This Biogen Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma downgraded Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) from Buy to Neutral. Confluent shares closed at $29.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Rajesh Kumar downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) from Hold to Reduce and slashed the price target from $144 to $143. Biogen shares closed at $175.84 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky downgraded Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $20 to $14. Lakeland shares closed at $15.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky downgraded Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $125 to $105. Veralto shares closed at $98.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying BIIB stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.