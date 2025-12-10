December 10, 2025 8:44 AM 1 min read

This Biogen Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying BIIB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

BIIB Logo
BIIBBiogen Inc
$173.70-1.22%
Overview
CFLT Logo
CFLTConfluent Inc
$29.88-0.07%
LAKE Logo
LAKELakeland Industries Inc
$10.63-29.2%
SATS Logo
SATSEchoStar Corp
$96.953.65%
VLTO Logo
VLTOVeralto Corp
$98.440.03%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved