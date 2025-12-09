This Confluent Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Mike Cikos downgraded the rating for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) from Buy to Hold. Confluent shares closed at $29.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst David Joyce downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) from Buy to Neutral. Warner Bros. Discovery shares closed at $27.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe downgraded Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) from Outperform to Peer Perform. Vertiv shares closed at $185.61 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
