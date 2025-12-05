This Synchrony Financial Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Brennan Crowley downgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $82. Synchrony Financial shares closed at $80.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Matthew Smith downgraded Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) from Buy to Underperform and cut the price target from $3.4 to $1. Kosmos Energy shares closed at $1.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Johnson Rice analyst Charles Meade downgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from Accumulate to Hold and slashed the price target from $108 to $105. ConocoPhillips shares closed at $93.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Lake Street analyst Robert Brown downgraded Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $260 to $325. Argan shares closed at $303.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Alex Scott downgraded American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $95 to $88. American International shares closed at $77.28 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
