December 5, 2025 12:37 PM 2 min read

This Synchrony Financial Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst Brennan Crowley downgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $82. Synchrony Financial shares closed at $80.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Matthew Smith downgraded Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) from Buy to Underperform and cut the price target from $3.4 to $1. Kosmos Energy shares closed at $1.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Johnson Rice analyst Charles Meade downgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from Accumulate to Hold and slashed the price target from $108 to $105. ConocoPhillips shares closed at $93.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Lake Street analyst Robert Brown downgraded Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $260 to $325. Argan shares closed at $303.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Alex Scott downgraded American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $95 to $88. American International shares closed at $77.28 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SYF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

