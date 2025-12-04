This PayPal Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $118 to $115. Lennar shares closed at $133.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra downgraded EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $180 to $172. EastGroup Properties shares closed at $179.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell downgraded Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $127 to $115. Pentair shares closed at $106.47 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim analyst Brad Canino downgraded the rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) from Buy to Neutral. Black Diamond Therapeutics shares closed at $2.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang downgraded PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $85 to $70. PayPal shares closed at $61.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying PYPL stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.