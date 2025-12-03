This Wayfair Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Douglas Tsao downgraded Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $11. Biohaven shares closed at $8.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski downgraded Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) from Buy to Hold and announced a $94 price target. Wayfair shares closed at $101.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe downgraded The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $12 to $9. Wendy’s shares closed at $8.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $82 to $60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares closed at $53.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Whit Mayo downgraded Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $25 to $14. Acadia Healthcare shares closed at $16.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying W stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: