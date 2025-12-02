analysts looking at screen
December 2, 2025 12:31 PM 1 min read

This Coca-Cola Femsa Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer downgraded Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $98. Coca-Cola Femsa shares closed at $87.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant downgraded 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $17 to $20. 10x Genomics shares closed at $18.08 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying KOF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CCCC Logo
CCCCC4 Therapeutics Inc
$2.48-2.56%
Overview
CRC Logo
CRCCalifornia Resources Corp
$47.350.08%
KOF Logo
KOFCoca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV
$88.250.74%
NET Logo
NETCloudflare Inc
$203.813.35%
TXG Logo
TXG10x Genomics Inc
$17.82-1.44%
WFRD Logo
WFRDWeatherford International PLC
$74.22-3.24%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved