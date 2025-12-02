This Coca-Cola Femsa Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer downgraded Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $98. Coca-Cola Femsa shares closed at $87.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant downgraded 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $17 to $20. 10x Genomics shares closed at $18.08 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
