November 26, 2025 7:38 AM 1 min read

This Ambev Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Bernstein analyst Nadine Sarwat downgraded the rating for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $2.88 price target. Ambev shares closed at $2.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee downgraded Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $15 to $13. Palmer Square Capital BDC shares closed at $12.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) from Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $19 to $18. Morgan Stanley Direct shares closed at $17.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ABEV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

