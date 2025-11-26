This Ambev Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Bernstein analyst Nadine Sarwat downgraded the rating for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $2.88 price target. Ambev shares closed at $2.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee downgraded Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $15 to $13. Palmer Square Capital BDC shares closed at $12.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) from Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $19 to $18. Morgan Stanley Direct shares closed at $17.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
