This Coinbase Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded the rating for Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) from Buy to Hold. Invivyd shares traded at $2.26 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson downgraded Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $85 to $105. Exact Sciences shares traded at $101.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research analyst Kevin Heal downgraded the rating for Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) from Buy to Hold. Coinbase shares traded at $246.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Beatrice Lam downgraded EHang Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:EH) from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $21 to $13. EHang shares traded at $13.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rothschild & Co analyst Kyriaki Koutta downgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) from Neutral to Sell and cut the price target from $83 to $70. Estee Lauder shares traded at $93.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying COIN stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.