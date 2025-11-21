This Aecom Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Mark Altschwager downgraded Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $33 to $19. Bath & Body Works shares closed at $15.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Ati Modak downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE:AESI) from Neutral to Sell and slashed the price target from $12 to $8. Atlas Energy shares closed at $8.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded Aecom (NYSE:ACM) from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $143. Aecom shares closed at $106.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $39 to $17. Bath & Body Works shares closed at $15.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE:J) from Outperform to Neutral and slashed the price target from $161 to $146. Jacobs Solutions shares closed at $129.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
