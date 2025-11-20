This Bellring Brands Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow downgraded Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE:BRBR) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $37 to $31. BellRing Brands shares closed at $29.26 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind downgraded Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $80 to $61. Globant shares closed at $61.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind downgraded Semrush (NYSE:SEMR) from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $10 to $12. SEMrush shares closed at $11.76 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
